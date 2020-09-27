Home Entertainment Method Man’s Semi-Nude On New Ep. Of Power; Black Twitters Goes Crazy!...

Method Man’s Semi-Nude On New Ep. Of Power; Black Twitters Goes Crazy! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper/actor Method Man was the #1 top trending topic on Twitter this morning, has learned. And it’s all because of a semi-nude scene from the latest episode of Power Book 2.

In the new episode, Method Man is on camera wearing only his underwear. And ladies are swooning over his “imprint.”

Here are some of the responses:

RELATED ARTICLES

©