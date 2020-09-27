Max Ehrich Reveals More Details About Demi Lovato Split

However, following Max’s social media posts, a separate source told E! News “he is lying.”

“Demi did tell him beforehand,” the insider shared, noting that Max is “just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”

This isn’t the first time an insider has shared the same sentiments. Last week, another source explained the reason the singer decided to put an end to their romance.

“They were arguing a lot. There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head,” the insider described at the time. “She didn’t know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions. There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to.”

According to the insider, Demi’s mother, Diana De La Garza, and her close friends “were warning her about him… and wanted her to get out sooner than later.”

The couple’s relationship “started going downhill” before Max traveled to Atlanta, GA. to film his new movie, the insider pointed out.