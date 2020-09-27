Mariah Carey Says Tommy Mottola Kept Her on Tight Grip Like ‘a Controlling Father’

CBS

The ‘We Belong Together’ hitmaker opens up about her first marriage in a new TV interview as she describes her former husband as ‘a controlling father.’

Mariah Carey has slammed ex-husband Tommy Mottola in a forthcoming interview.

Ahead of the release of her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey“, the “We Belong Together” singer opened up about her first marriage to the music executive in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning“.





The couple was married from 1993 until 1998, after he discovered her in the late 1980s when he was then head of Columbia Records, but Carey described their union as being “like having a completely controlling father or warden.”

She recalled a moment during their marriage when she decided to leave their house with rapper Da Brat, who she was collaborating with on an “Always Be My Baby” remix, alongside Jermaine Dupri and Xscape.

However, the simple outing caused “huge drama,” she said, noting, “I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for a ride because it was normal for most people to just leave their house and go literally five minutes down the street to get French fries or just take a ride,’ but it became a huge drama.”

Carey recently revealed a fling with baseball great Derek Jeter served as the “catalyst” for her split from Mottola, who was 20 years her senior. Her romance with the former New York Yankees star inspired two of her songs – “The Roof” and “My All”.

Mariah Carey later married Nick Cannon, who’s more than 10 years her junior. They split in 2014 after six years of marriage. They share fraternal twin children, Moroccan and Monroe.