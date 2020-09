Luis Suarez is going to make Barcelona regret letting him go, and in his first start for Atletico Madrid on Sunday, he put on a show.

The 33-year-old tallied two goals and an assist in Atletico Madrid’s 6-1 win over Granada. The club is now 1-0-0 on the season. Suarez’s first goal came in the 85th minute to give Atletico a 5-0 lead. His second goal came in stoppage time to give the club a 6-1 lead.