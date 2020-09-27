Lizzo’s Vogue Cover Is a Form of Anna Wintour Keeping Her Promise, Andre Leon Talley Praises

Vogue/WENN/Avalon/Ivan Nikolov

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker lands the magazine’s October cover months after the famed editor-in-chief opened up about past ‘mistakes’ in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Andre Leon Talley, former editor-at-large at U.S. Vogue magazine, has praised the decision to put singer Lizzo on the cover of next month’s publication.

The body-positive star pledged to be a role model for curvier women as she fronted the October edition of the fashion bible, following editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s vow to fix Vogue’s diversity problem.

Talley previously lashed out at Wintour in his memoir, “The Chiffon Trenches”, dubbing her a “colonial dame”, but on Friday, September 25 he took to Instagram to gush over the latest Vogue issue.

“Proud to see very, very beautiful, stunningly elegant (Lizzo) on Vogue’s current cover,” he penned. “Progress is advancing at full supersonic Concorde speed. Dame Anna Wintour made a promise and she kept her word. Her public apology was right on.”

He also noted that “in the years I worked there, under her reign, this cover would have never been published, even if it were a trial.”

In a statement she made in June, amid the Black Lives Matter protests, Wintour opened up about past “mistakes”, pledging to take the renowned fashion publication forward with a new, more inclusive perspective, and inviting black colleagues to get “in touch with me directly” with “thoughts or reactions”.

Lizzo herself has been vocal about body positivity. Admitting she believed the movement calling for the acceptance of all bodies had been partially appropriated, the singer speaks with the magazine, “It’s commercialised. Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about.”