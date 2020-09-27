LeBron James helps send Lakers to Finals with monster triple-double

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed back to the NBA Finals, and LeBron James had a monster game to help send them there.

James posted a triple-double in the Lakers’ 117-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

James scored 22 in the second half, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to help seal the win. He shot 15-for-25 with 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis added 27 for the Lakers.

James made just one three-pointer in the game, but it was a dagger with just under two minutes left.