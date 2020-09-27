Lebron: 10th trip to Finals means nothing unless I get it done

LeBron James was pictured on the court at Walt Disney World not looking excited following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Western Conference Finals-clinching win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. James, who will appear in his 10th NBA Finals, instead was looking determined and focus.

The three-time Finals MVP didn’t take too much stock in the Lakers’ Western Conference Finals win. In fact, he says the trip to the Finals will mean nothing if the team doesn’t bring another title back to L.A.

“Right now, it don’t mean s—t unless I get it done,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin following L.A.’s 117-107 Game 5 victory over the Denver Nuggets. “I got to get it done.”

James is 3-6 all-time in the championship round, winning in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat and 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite that, though, James has reached a historic mark.

The 35-year-old’s 10th Finals appearance is more than all but three NBA franchises, and he’s the only player in league history to average more than 25 points per game in the postseason on three separate Finals teams.