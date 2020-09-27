Lance Bass Confirmed Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Had Another Baby

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Updated 40 minutes ago. Posted 40 minutes ago

Today in celeb babies: It looks like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have had another child!


Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, *NSYNC member Lance Bass confirmed the news and said, “It’s been a fun celebration, and they’re very, very happy.”


Apparently the *NYSYNC group chat is just about babies right now, which makes me want to say, “Tell Me, Tell Me…Baby” (I’m so sorry).

Although he wouldn’t say the name, he did add, “The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!”


Plus, this isn’t the first time someone close to JT has confirmed the news — his collaborator Brian McKnight told Up News Info about the bb in July.

This would be the pair’s second child — they already have a 5-year-old son, named Silas.

Since we don’t have any pics yet, please enjoy this highly realistic mockup I made of what a Justin-Jessica baby could look like:


Or, you know, you could just look at pictures of Silas.

We’ll keep you posted if the couple themselves give us any more info!

