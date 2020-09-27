Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting First Child

WENN

The ‘Game of Thrones’ couple are having a new addition to their growing family as they are expecting their first child, roughly a year after tying the knot.

“Game of Thrones” couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.

The stars, who played onscreen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the fantasy series, wed in Scotland last summer (Jun19), and now they are making baby plans.

The actress, 33, agreed to share the news by showing off her baby bump as part of the cover interview of the new issue of Make Magazine.

Posting a shot of the proud mum-to-be on Instagram, editor Ursula Lake writes, “So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”

Rose and Kit are preparing for parenthood at their historic home in East Anglia, England, which she jokingly called “the house that Jon Snow built” in the Make Magazine interview.

“It’s incredibly old,” she said. “We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there: ‘Were they happy, how did they live?’ ”

And she has enjoyed nesting in her country manor house throughout the coronavirus lockdown. “What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup,” she added. “It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong, and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful.”

The pregnancy news comes just two months after Leslie and Harington’s Game of Thrones castmate, Sophie Turner, welcomed her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

Meanwhile, Rose and Kit aren’t the only stars of the series preparing for parenthood – Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who portrayed Ser Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in the hit fantasy series, and his wife, Kelsey Henson, announced her pregnancy in April (20).