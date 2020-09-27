Kerr: The PSL is not comparable to when I played

Dylan Kerr (Gallo Images)
Baroka coach Dylan Kerr says the quality of
the current Premiership teams can’t compare to the sides of the past that
competed in the National Soccer League.
Kerr has previously coached Black Leopards
in the South African having spent with Arcadia Shepherds during his
playing days.
In an interview with KickOff, the
53-year-old, who is preparing to lead his side out in the 2020/21 DStv
Premiership, explained that the standard of football in the country has
slipped.
He said: “Remember the league is only
won on 60 points, it’s the worst league in the world for winning matches.
“Sixty points wins a football league,
now that’s got to change. That attitude from players, it’s got to change. The
PSL South African football is not even comparable to 1988 when I played in
South Africa.
“Players can’t even match… the teams
in the PSL now couldn’t live with the teams that I played with 30-odd years
ago. They couldn’t live with the players, because the players then played for
the jersey, played for the team, played for the contract.
“And the quality, the stadia were
full. Not 5 000, not 10 000 but 50 000, 60 000 people coming to watch football.
Because it was entertaining. It was quality. And they would come week after
week to support their team.”
– TEAMtalk media