Kerr: The PSL is not comparable to when I played

Baroka coach Dylan Kerr says the quality of

the current Premiership teams can’t compare to the sides of the past that

competed in the National Soccer League.

Kerr has previously coached Black Leopards

in the South African having spent with Arcadia Shepherds during his

playing days.

In an interview with KickOff, the

53-year-old, who is preparing to lead his side out in the 2020/21 DStv

Premiership, explained that the standard of football in the country has

slipped.

He said: “Remember the league is only

won on 60 points, it’s the worst league in the world for winning matches.

“Sixty points wins a football league,

now that’s got to change. That attitude from players, it’s got to change. The

PSL South African football is not even comparable to 1988 when I played in

South Africa.

“Players can’t even match… the teams

in the PSL now couldn’t live with the teams that I played with 30-odd years

ago. They couldn’t live with the players, because the players then played for

the jersey, played for the team, played for the contract.

“And the quality, the stadia were

full. Not 5 000, not 10 000 but 50 000, 60 000 people coming to watch football.

Because it was entertaining. It was quality. And they would come week after

week to support their team.”

– TEAMtalk media