Kanye West Partying With Locals on Solo Trip to Haiti

Kanye is seen mingling with the locals, dancing and rapping as he continues his solo trip from Jamaica to Haiti amid his Presidential campaign ahead of the upcoming election.

Kanye West is continuing his solo travels with a trip to Haiti, where he participated in local celebrations.

Amid his controversial third-party presidential campaign, the “Gold Digger” hitmaker has been hitting the road without his family, and on Friday (25Sep20) he was pictured joining a large group dance in the country.

The star made sure to play safe, donning a face mask amid the pandemic, but that didn’t stop him thrilling locals by showing off his musical skills as he let loose.





Kanye had previously spent some time in nearby Jamaica before flying over to Haiti. The rapper landed at Hugo Chavez International Airport in Cap-Haitien, where he ran into tennis star Naomi Osaka, the Miami Herald reported.

He was met by President Jovenel Moise, who gave him a tour of the island, with the extent of the frivolities showcased in clips shared to Instagram.

Officials at Haiti’s Tourism Ministry announced the musician will be visiting a plant breeding centre in the northwest part of the island that was being launched by the president. He is also expected to stop by the port of Labadee and Tortuga Island.

The rapper didn’t mention his reasons for visiting Haiti, but he did indicate he was interested in the country because of its history of overthrowing French colonialists.

“Haiti is where our people started the first revolution that freed us from slavery,” Kanye tweeted, alongside a painting of Haitians battling the French.

Shortly afterward, he posted another tweet with a photo of his own from the trip, penning, “WE ARE HERE TO COMPLETE THE REVOLUTION… WE ARE ARE BUILDING THE FUTURE.”