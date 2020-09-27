Jordyn Woods Claims She Has ‘Better’ Body Than Kim K – Leaks Pics In SAME BIKINI!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Jordan Woods is claiming that she has a better body that rival Kim Kardashian. And to prove it, Jordyn leaked pics of her wearing the exact same bikini as Kim.

Here’s the pic of Kim wearing the bikini:

LINK TO PIC OF KIM WEARING THE EXACT SAME BIKINI

Jordyn Woods is currently soaking up the sun this summer while traveling to all the hot beaches in Cabo, Mexico. Yesterday she decided that she wanted to go head-to-head with the most famous Kardashian, Kim. She wore the exact same Dior bikini that Kim wore on her last trip to Cabo.

