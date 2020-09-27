Jordan Reed suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Giants

Reed was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.

The 49ers are already without George Kittle, so they can’t really afford this. Reed has a lengthy history of concussions, so the good news is that this isn’t a head injury, but it could still leave San Francisco very short-handed.

There’s an added element to this injury for the 49ers as well. Last week, the 49ers blamed the turf at MetLife Stadium for multiple injuries. That’s the same turf they’re playing on this week, and Reed’s injury is only likely to further incense them.