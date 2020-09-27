Joe Montana confronts alleged kidnapper of grandchild

Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer had a scare on Saturday when an intruder entered their Malibu home and allegedly snatched their grandchild right out of a woman’s arms.

Law enforcement officers told TMZ Sports that a 39-year-old woman entered Montana’s home at around 5 p.m. through an unlocked door. The intruder saw a woman holding a baby — it’s unclear who was holding the child — and took the child, walking away to another part of the house.

The Montanas confronted the intruder, wrestling the child away from her. The woman then ran out of the house and was found by police officers a few blocks from the home. She was booked on kidnapping and burglary charges.

Montana, 64, is best known for his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the team to four Super Bowl titles. The two-time MVP also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring after the 1994 season.