Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Reportedly Had Baby Boy

It’s been four months since news spread that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara were expecting their first child together — and, while neither has confirmed that, they have apparently welcomed a baby boy!
Director Victor Kossakovsky, whose film Gunda was executive produced by Joaquin, shared the news at a recent screening during the 2020 Zurich Film Festival.
According to the director, Joaquin wasn’t in attendance to promote the film because he “just got a baby,” a “beautiful son.”
The director also shared the name Rooney and Joaquin chose for their child: “River.”
The name is a loving tribute to Joaquin’s late brother, who tragically died in 1993, and who the actor gave a moving speech about while accepting the Oscar for Best Actor earlier this year.
“When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said, ‘Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow’,” Joaquin said at the end of his speech, giving everyone a call to action.
Congrats to the new parents!!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!