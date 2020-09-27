Japan’s chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise: Nikkei Business By

© .



TOKYO () – Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker, will scrap plans for an initial public offering (IPO) as tensions between China and the United States have been rising, the Business magazine reported on Sunday.

Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba (OTC:) Memory, had planned to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6.

Toshiba said in a statement the company was not in a position to comment on Kioxia’s IPO.