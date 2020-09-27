Jaguar Wright Accuses Diddy Of Making R&Bs Christopher Williams ‘Give Him Head’

The world of hip hop and R&B just was hit with an EXPLOSIVE BOMBSHELL – by R&B singer Jaguar Wright. confirmed that she posted a video this morning where she claimed that legendary music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs forced one of his 1990s artists, R&B singer Christopher Williams “head.”

Jaguar has been on a TEAR recently, making explosive claims against some of the biggest stars in the world of hip hop.

Last month, learned that she accused rapper/actor Common of sexual assault. And last week, she claimed that Mary J Blige was a secret lesbian.

But this latest allegation is WAY more explosive than the others, and sounds off the wall. According to Jaguar, Christopher Williams and Diddy were allegedly secret gay lovers.

learned that Jaguar claims that she received this information from an unnamed “entertainment lawyer” who used to work for Diddy.

Jaguar claims that the female attorney walked in on Diddy, and Christopher appeared to be performing a sex act on his boss.

So far neither Diddy nor Christopher Williams have responded specifically to the allegation. But in the past, both men have said in past interviews that they are 100% straight.

Listen: