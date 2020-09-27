Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title after delivering brutal KO to Paulo Costa at UFC 253

Israel Adesanya has called out UFC president Dana White to increase the fines for fighters who fail to make weight after dominating Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight title.

After what White said was the most-viewed staredown in UFC history, Adesanya destroyed Costa in the Octagon, fishing the fight with a blistering left hand that put Costa down and out in the second round.

Following the fight, Adesanya took aim at White, telling him to tighten the competition’s regulations after featherweight duo Zubaira Tukhugov and Ludovit Klein both missed weight for UFC 253.

“I told Dana, 30 percent (of the pay packet) is not enough. F–k that,” he said.

Adesanya retained his UFC middleweight title for the second time with his win over Costa (Getty)

“Some of these guys are gangsters, they’re making money outside of the UFC. 30 percent ain’t s–t to them so they’ll give up that to not make weight and have 90 minutes to keep on making the weight.

“30 percent is not enough, make it 90 percent and that way I guarantee you they will spend every second of those 90 minutes trying to make the weight and not just b—h out.

“Carlos Ulberg, Blood Diamond, they came here and they were ready to weigh in. They were ready to weigh in and they’re not even fighting, they’re not even signed to the UFC.

“But these m—–f—–s who are not signed are not doing the work. If you can’t do the work then go home because we have dudes who are ready to go.”

Adesanya avoids a blow from Costa in the second round of the fight at UFC 253 (Getty)

Adesanya also took aim at his rival Jon Jones after the fight, saying he wanted to build on his legacy.

“F–k Jon Jones, it’s about me tonight,” he said.

“You see this? I’m the f—–g champ and I’m building my legacy. Like I said, Anderson Silva was the reigning king for such a long time doing his thing.

“I’m living my legacy according to me and no one is ever going to force me to move my hand.”

The win moved Adesanya to 20-0 in his career, with a 9-0 UFC record. The 31-year-old’s UFC win streak is only behind Anderson Silva’s 13 in UFC middleweight history.