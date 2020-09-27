iPad Pro from $600 highlights today’s best deals, Anker accessories, Apple Watch Series 5, more

Today’s best deals include iPad Pro from $600, plus a new Anker Gold Box, and Apple Watch Series 5 price drops continue. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Pro inventory cleared out

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11- and 12-inch iPad Pro from $600. Depending on the model, you can save upwards of $200 off the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Today’s deals are $50 less than our previous mention. Apple is currently sold out of refurbished models.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Amazon offers up to 40% off Anker charging gear

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 40% off charging gear and power accessories. One standout is the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $37. Regularly closer to $60, today’s offer is 40% in savings and the best price we can find.

This model features Anker’s PowerIQ and Voltage Boost tech to “ensure high-speed charging for three devices”. It carries three USB ports and a 26800mAh battery that can charge “most phones over six times” and “tablets at least” twice at up to 2.4A speeds. This model includes a travel pouch, a pair of micro USB cables, and a worry-free 18-month warranty.

Apple Watch Series 5 price drops continue to roll in

Woot is currently discounting a host of Apple Watch Series 5 models from $330, which equates to $99 off the regular going rate and matches our previous mention. With new models now on the market, we’re starting to see retailers really start to offer up some great discounts. Note: these are open-box box models with all original accessories and a 90-day warranty.

Series 5 offers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

August HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $203

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $203. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, comes within $2.50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Armed with support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, August’s latest smart lock has a more compact design that’s 45% smaller than its predecessor. Alongside Wi-Fi connectivity that means you won’t need an additional hub, there’s also auto-unlocking functionality, the ability to share virtual keys, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad at $53

Amazon offers the Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad at $53. Regularly $60, today’s deal is in-line with discounts we’ve seen in 2020. Compass Pro is a sleek stand for your iPhone and other tablets, offering a collapsible design that matches Apple’s color schemes. One particular feature of note is that the Compass Pro is able to lift your iPad at two different heights, which is ideal if you’re watching movies or electing to use the virtual keyboard and Apple Pencil. That flexibility makes this particular accessory stand out from other products like it on the market. We loved it in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Save on Incase products for your Mac and more

We’ve partnered with Side Deal, the folks behind Meh, to offer 9to5 readers an exclusive discount on various Incase backpacks and accessories. Use code INCASE9TO5 to lock-in your savings and bag free shipping.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

Review: Razer’s new wireless flagship line-up untethers your setup [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth XS Review: Best budget-friendly iPhone gimbal gets better [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: