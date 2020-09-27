How to watch Man City vs Leicester City: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

Gameweek three of the 2020/21 Premier League season is well underway, and today’s fixture list sees Leicester City travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City. Don’t miss a moment with our Man City vs Leicester live stream guide.

Manchester City opened their Premier League account in gameweek two with an away win at Wolves. The extended break was afforded to the Citizens, as well as local rivals Manchester United, after progressing to the latter stages of European competitions in the summer.

Pep Guardiola’s City side hit the ground running with that win at the Molineux, bouncing back from their Champions League disappointment in the summer. The Citizens also won in the third round of the Carabao Cup in mid-week, seeing off recently-relegated Bournemouth 2-1.

Leicester City have also had a strong start to the 2020/21 campaign with two wins from their first two Premier League games. The Foxes put in convincing performances in both games, beating newly-promoted West Brom 3-0 and coming out on top in a six-goal thriller against Burnley.

It hasn’t all been positive for Brendan Rodgers and Co., however, with a Carabao Cup defeat in mid-week against fellow Premier League side Arsenal putting a slight dampener on the season start.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man City vs Leicester no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Man City vs Leicester: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 1:30am AEST start on Monday morning.

