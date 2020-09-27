How to watch Fargo season 4 online from anywhere

It’s been almost three full years since season 3 of Fargo ended but thankfully the show is returning to FX this week for its next season and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show created by Noah Hawley and based on the Academy Award-winning film by the Coen brothers, each season of Fargo features an all-new true crime story in a similar way to HBO’s True Detective. In addition to telling a new story, each season is also set in a different time period with season 1 taking place in the mid-2000s, season 2 taking place in the late-1970s, and season 3 taking place in 2010.

After the long wait, Fargo fans will be excited to hear that season 4 is set in the 1950s and tells the story of two rival criminal syndicates. This season will focus on the uneasy peace between an African-American gang led by Chris Rock and an Italian one in Kansas City, Missouri. Season 4 of Fargo once again features an all-star cast which includes Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, Uzo Aduba, and Timothy Olyphant in addition to Chris Rock.

As with other shows that have premiered this year, the new season of Fargo was originally scheduled to be released in April. However, production was shut down due to the pandemic back in March and filming resumed in August.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of the show or a fan of the Coen brothers film it’s based on, we’ll show you exactly how to watch season 4 of Fargo from anywhere in the world.

Fargo Season 4: When and where?

Season 4 of Fargo will premiere on FX on Sunday, September 27 at 9pm ET/PT. The first two episodes of the new season will be shown on Sunday and new episodes will premiere every week at the same time on Sunday.

How to watch Fargo from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Fargo in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 4 of the show when you’re away from home, then you’ll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Fargo in the U. S.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch new episodes from season 4 of Fargo every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT on FX. You can also watch Fargo online by downloading the FXNOW app but there are commercials and you will need to log in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the latest season of Fargo? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to FX so you can watch season 4 of the show online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV — $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to FX, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV — $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to FX as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT,amp;T TV Now — $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to FX you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV — $30 per month – In order to get access to FX, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

FuboTV — starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to FX as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Hulu is your best bet

While you can watch Fargo live as it airs on FXX with Hulu with Live TV, new episodes of the show will also be made available on Hulu the day after they air on television this season. You can actually save a lot by signing up for Hulu instead of Hulu with Live TV as the streaming service costs just $5.99 per month with commercials and $11.99 per month ad-free. You will have to watch new episodes a day after they air on TV but if you can avoid spoilers, this could be a great option for you.

Live stream Fargo in Canada

Canadian viewers can easily watch Fargo online with a Netlifx subscription but there is a catch. At this time, only seasons 1, 2, and 3 are available on the streaming platform, though season 4 will likely be added after it finishes airing on TV in the US.

If you just can’t wait to watch season 4 of Fargo, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.

How to watch Fargo in the UK

Just like in Canada, all three past seasons of Fargo are available to stream right now on Netflix and season 4 will likely come to the streaming platform after it airs. However, the latest season of the show could very well come to Channel 4 before it’s available on Netflix as Fargo has aired on the network in the past.

Fargo fans eager to watch new episodes of the show can skip the wait by grabbing a VPN and following the steps listed above

Get a Fargo live stream in Australia for free

Australian fans of Fargo are in luck as it was recently announced that the show will be coming to SBS. Beginning on September 17 every episode of seasons 1, 2, and 3 of Fargo were made available on the network’s streaming platform SBS On Demand and new episodes from season 4 will be available there as well beginning on Thursday, October 8. The best thing about Fargo being on SBS On Demand is that the streaming service is completely free in Australia and all you need to do is register for an account to watch.