Here’s what DeFi’s food-meme tokens bring to the table By Cointelegraph

Dinner is served: Here’s what DeFi’s food-meme tokens bring to the table



Lately, in the crypto scene, everything related to decentralized finance is being considered a gold mine. While DeFi has brought solid projects to the industry, there’s also a hot new craze, and it’s related to food. Everything from yams to burgers is now being converted to a coin and sold like a tasty meal at a food fair, and investors can’t seem to get enough of these food-themed coins.

However, there are growing concerns over the sustainability of these DeFi projects. At the beginning of the month, Hotdog, a food-themed project, shed 99% of its value within minutes. The occurrence stirred a debate on the hype around these new projects.

