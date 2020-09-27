Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Amazon’s new Echo and Echo Dot are orb-shaped
  • Apple Watch Series 6 Review: Worthwhile iterative steps forward
  • Here’s what’s coming and leaving Netflix Canada in October 2020
  • Samsung announces colourful Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
  • Google Pixel 5 specs leak with 6.0-inch 90Hz screen, 4080mAh battery
  • LG Wing swivel smartphone is not coming to Canada
  • Airbnb suspends 40 listings in Ontario for violating policies on parties
  • Xbox launches free parental controls ‘Family Settings’ app on Android and iOS
  • Telus expands 5G service to 19 more cities in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and B.C.
  • Telus ranks first globally for highest average download speeds: report
  • Amazon’s Prime Day might be on October 13 this year
  • Ford investing $1.95 billion to produce EVs in Ontario
  • Telus and BlackBerry partner to offer crisis communications to Canadian organizations
  • Rogers expands 5G service to five new cities and towns in Ontario
  • Fitbit Sense Review: Great hardware hindered by frustrating software
  • Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities says Starlink may be its ‘best option’
  • Pixel 5 might launch on October 15 and come in green colour variant
  • Microsoft is buying Bethesda, id, Arkane and more for $7.5 billion
  • OnePlus confirms OnePlus 8T reveal date for October 15

