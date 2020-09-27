Header by Holland is only goal Ole Miss needs vs. LSU

Ole Miss Athletics

Photo: Ole Miss Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ole Miss controlled the pace of play much of the afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium, with Saydie Holland’s 58th minute headed goal providing the difference in a 1-0 victory over LSU in the first road test of the season for the Rebels.

Ole Miss out shot the Tigers 13-12 in the match, with Mo O’Connor leading all players with four efforts towards goal, while Haleigh Stackpole added in three attempts of her own.

Ashley Orkus was strong in goal, making the stop on all four shots on frame.

After a brief period of controlled possession to open the match for LSU (0-2-0), Ole Miss (1-1-0) began to settle in and boss the run of play through the latter part of the first half. In fact, the final seven shots of the half came off of a Rebel foot.

Ever a sparkplug for the Rebels, Stackpole took over in the final 10 minutes of the half. The junior continually worked her way into space, creating three separate scoring chances. The best opportunity of the bunch came in the 35th minute, attempting to loft a shot over a charging Mollee Swift, with the LSU keeper getting a hand up to deny the goal.

Despite numerous opportunities to take the lead, the Rebels were forced to settle for a scoreless draw as the two sides hit the halftime intermission.

Ole Miss came out of the halftime break and began the second period of play much like the first one ended, taking control of the match.

After a Mo O’Connor strike hit the woodwork in the 57th minute, the Rebs finally broke through a minute later as Holland headed home a corner kick delivery from Stackpole.

With 33 minutes remaining to protect the win, the Rebels got the job done. As desperation grew the Tigers began to send more numbers forward but the Rebel defense was continually well positioned to keep LSU at bay.

Ashley Orkus was never fully tested in goal but remained cool as ever between the posts, denying any chance of a comeback.

Up Next

With the first win of the season in the books, Ole Miss returns home for a key matchup with rival Mississippi State on Friday. The Rebels and Bulldogs will tangle at 7 p.m. at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium, duking it out for the Magnolia Cup on ESPNU.