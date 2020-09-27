Hamilton under investigation for practice start By

© . Russian Grand Prix
() – Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was under a stewards’ investigation before the start of the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday for making a practice start outside the designated area.
The Mercedes driver qualified on pole position and is chasing his 91st career win, to equal the all-time record of Ferrari (NYSE:) great Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton is leading team mate Valtteri Bottas in the championship by 55 points after nine races.
