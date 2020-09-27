Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Nude Birthday Photo

Today is Gwyneth Paltrow’s 48th birthday and, to celebrate, the actor turned health and wellness mogul took a photo to commemorate the occasion — in her birthday suit.
The Goop founder shared her nude selfie on Instagram, writing, “In nothing but my birthday suit today,” before promoting Goop’s “insanely amazing brand new body butter.”
Naturally, her comments immediately filled up… with many praises and birthday wishes from her friends like Naomi Campbell, Courteney Cox, Olivia Wilde, Ashley Graham, Lea Michele, and Josh Gad, to name a handful.
Even the social media person for Goop left a comment.
And so did her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin, who called her mom out with an all-caps comment — which Gwyneth didn’t take too seriously.
Gwyneth has been vocal about raising her children to be body positive, and talking about sex in a positive way. During quarantine, she gave her 14-year-old son Moses a puzzle with a diverse representation of boobs on it.
And earlier this year she talked to Jimmy Kimmel about how her children have grown to appreciate her sex-positive lifestyle website, saying, “My son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website, and now I think it’s a great thing!’ He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a badass.’ I was like, ‘Thank you!’”
She’s not a regular mom, she’s a Goop mom.
