Gwyneth Paltrow Proves She’s Goals After Posing in Her “Birthday Suit”

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a brand new Goop product—and nothing else—in a new Instagram post honoring her 48th birthday.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off,” Gwyneth joked on the social media platform.

Celebrity pals sent her love in the comments.

Courteney Cox wrote: “Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways.”

Glee‘s Matthew Morrison added: “So happy you were born! What an inspired life you’ve made for yourself. And the GP train keeps going! Love ya, chica!”

Model Ashley Graham also shared some well wishes: “Oh hellllllo Bday girl!”

However, perhaps the best comment Gwyneth received came from her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“MOM,” Apple wrote on the nude pic of her parent.