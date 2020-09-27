Google Meet limiting free users’ video calls to 60 minutes on September 30

Google Meet is going to limit free users’ video calls to 60 minutes starting September 30th.
The company temporarily gave all free users access to video calls without any limits earlier this year, and said that it would introduce limits in September.
It now appears that Google is sticking with this timeline, as free versions of Meet will now have a time limit soon.
“We don’t have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring,” a spokesperson told The Verge.
G Suite and G Suite for Education customers will also be losing access to some advanced features, such as live-streams of up to 100,000 people. These features will go back to only being available for ‘enterprise’ G Suite customers.
The September 30th deadline means that free users who don’t want to upgrade their plans will have to limit calls to 60 minutes, which could be enough for some users depending on individual needs.
Via: The Verge