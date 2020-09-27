Future and Lori Harvey Spark Reconciliation Rumors

WENN/Instagram/Derrick Salters

People start suspecting that the ‘Life Is Good’ hitmaker and the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey might be giving their failed relationship another chance due to his recent post on Instagram Stories.

Is Future giving his failed relationship with Lori Harvey another chance? Rumors of the exes possibly getting back together started to surface after the “Life Is Good” rapper shared on Instagram Stories over the weekend a photo that seemingly hinted he was together with the social media star.

In a snap he posted on the photo-sharing site, Future showed off a meal that was cooked by chef Kayla Greer, who is based in L.A. Instead of the delicious-looking food, people couldn’t help but focus on the countertop as it looked similar as the one in Lori’s Beverly Hills home. It prompted some to speculate that the “Fine China” rapper might be spending time together with the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey.

<br />

Neither Future nor Lori has responded to the speculation.

Lori and Future first sparked dating rumors last year, when the pair were photographed on several outings together, including the rap star’s birthday party in Los Angeles. The two then confirmed the dating rumors while going on a Jamaican trip together to celebrate the raven beauty’s birthday. Despite that, both of them never publicly addressed their romance.

Months later, the pair reportedly moved into her home in Beverly Hills just before COVID-19 lockdown began. However, people started suspecting that Lori and Future decided to go their separate ways after noticing that both of them have unfollowed each other on social media.

Lori was linked to several men before dating Future, including Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and his son Justin Combs. Future also dated a number of women prior to his relationship with Lori. He was once engaged to Ciara, with whom he shares a child together, and dated Joie Chavis for about two years. In addition to that, he has several children with different women.