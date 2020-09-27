Frankie Muniz and Wife Expecting First Child

WENN

The ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ actor is adding father to his resume as his wife Paige Price is pregnant with their first child, months after the couple got married.

–

“Malcolm in the Middle” actor Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price are expecting their first child together.

The 34-year-old star took to YouTube to announce the happy news, gushing, “We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we’re going to be parents.”

“We’re currently traveling through Jackson, Wyoming and we decided to make a little video!” the couple captioned the video.

Frankie said in the clip, “Nothing compares to hearing your little one’s heartbeat… the second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices.”

In the video, Paige revealed that they are “15 weeks along and counting.”

<br />

The couple got engaged in November, 2018 and wed earlier this year (20).

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price started dating in 2016. When participating on “Dancing With the Stars“, the “Big Fat Liar” actor opened up about how she helped him through difficult time when he lost his memory due to a driving accident. “I’ve had nine concussions, which I think if I was a ballplayer, I wouldn’t be allowed to play anymore,” he confided.

“I get sad at the thought of losing my memory, because I know that I do,” he continued. “So she writes literally in detail – she’s a writer too, so it works – like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail.”