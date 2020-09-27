Matt Leonard / Supply Chain Dive:
FedEx CEO says the company is working with Reliable Robotics to pilot the use of an unmanned single-engine aircraft for cargo delivery — Dive Brief: — FedEx is working with Reliable Robotics to pilot the use of an unmanned single-engine aircraft for cargo delivery …
FedEx CEO says the company is working with Reliable Robotics to pilot the use of an unmanned single-engine aircraft for cargo delivery (Matt Leonard/Supply Chain Dive)
Matt Leonard / Supply Chain Dive: