Federal judge grants a preliminary injunction against a Trump administration order that would have banned TikTok from US app stores (New York Times)

New York Times:

Federal judge grants a preliminary injunction against a Trump administration order that would have banned TikTok from US app stores  —  The government said a ban would address its national security concerns.  But lawyers for its owner said a ban would be “no different from the government locking the doors to a public forum.”

