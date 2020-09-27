Federal judge grants a preliminary injunction against a Trump administration order that would have banned TikTok from US app stores (New York Times)

New York Times:
Federal judge grants a preliminary injunction against a Trump administration order that would have banned TikTok from US app stores — The government said a ban would address its national security concerns. But lawyers for its owner said a ban would be “no different from the government locking the doors to a public forum.”
