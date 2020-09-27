Federal Government looks to kickstart local tourism with $150 million campaign

“They’ll have the of their lives and they’ll also be helping to save the jobs and businesses of fellow Australians,” Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said today.

The Federal Government has launched a $150 million tourism boost plan in light of the nation’s closed international borders. (Supplied)

Foreign visitors spent about $45 million in Australia last year on holidays, while Australians spent $64 billion overseas.

In a bid to re-capture $12 billion of that local money, the government has launched its bid to upgrade domestic facilities and kickstart internal travel.

The Labor Party is sceptical of the plan, however, saying a boost to tourism would not fill the financial void left behind by the government’s decision to wind back JobKeeper payments.

“It’s a bit like taking with one hand and giving with another, isn’t it?” Shadow Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has said Australians can help each other by holidaying domestically. ()

“There’s estimated of hundreds of thousands of Australians slipping back into poverty.”

About 2. million Australians are expected to still be on JobKeeper by Christmas, with 60 per cent of those people living in Victoria alone and representing $11 billion of the $18 billion offered up already in government financial support.

The government’s plan is to step down JobKeeper subsidies again in January and for the initiative to end completely in March.

“It makes no sense to withdraw that kind of economic support in the absence of any national jobs plan or anything to replace it,” Ms Gallagher said.

The unwinding of JobKeeper could be a move that makes or breaks Australia’s economy, as well as the Morrison government, which is why the process of repealing the payments is being drawn out for so long.

“To ensure a careful, staged easing back to a normal approach where we want jobs in Australia to be sustained not by government programs but by real genuine economic activity again,” Mr Birmingham said.

For that to happen, however, Australian consumers need to start spending again and part of that — the government hopes — is through people travelling around the country.

NSW tourism operators launch own campaign

The discussion comes as local tourism operators in New South Wales have started their own campaign to encourage visitors back to Sydney, on the same day the state recorded no new COVID-19 cases.

A separate NSW tourism campaign has been launched by industry leaders keen to welcome people back to the Harbour City. (Supplied)

“All our venues are operating safely and we have some fantastic things to offer our guests, particularly over these school holidays,” Rob Smith, divisional director of Merlin Entertainments, told .

Using the “I love Sydney” hashtag, local tourism industry leaders have come together in a bid to show the Harbour City is safe to return to.

They’re also pushing the state government to introduce its own tourism incentive scheme.

“We would love to see more people coming back into the city,” Jane Phillips from tourism company Big Bus Sydney said.

Tourism buses and events have been emptied during the pandemic, but industry leaders say venues are prepared to cater for holidayers once again. ()

“We have a spectacular city — there’s a reason we showcase Sydney all over the world.”

Industry leaders say international tourists could help rejig NSW after the pandemic, amid speculator a trans-Tasman travel bubble could also be operating within weeks between Australia and New Zealand.