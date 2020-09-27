Fantasy Injury Updates: Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay, Jerry Jeudy, more WRs affect Week 3 start-sit decisions

Michael Thomas, A.J. Brown, Jamison Crowder, Christian Kirk, Breshad Perriman, Henry Ruggs III, Sterling Shepard, Parris Campbell — these are some of the key WRs already ruled out for Week 3. With fantasy football rosters already depleted, the last thing owners need is for Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay, Jerry Jeudy, Julian Edelman, and N’Keal Harry — all “questionable” — to be inactive on Sunday. Fortunately, we’re here to help with the latest injury updates and lineup advice so you can make the most informed start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

Is Julio Jones playing Week 3?

Jones (hamstring) barely practiced this week and is reportedly a true “game-time decision” for Sunday’s contest against the Bears. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Sunday night that the Falcons will go right down to the wire before making a decision.

It’s tough to sit Jones if he’s active, but after throwing up a dud last week, his owners might consider it. We still recommend playing him as long as he’s out there. If he’s inactive, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, and Hayden Hurst should see more targets, but all are likely slotted into fantasy lineups anyway. Matt Ryan should also remain in lineups, as the Falcons throw enough and have enough capable receivers to still help him pay off.

Is Kenny Golladay playing Week 3?

Golladay is hoping to return after missing the first two weeks because of a hamstring injury. He admits he won’t be 100 percent, but if he’s active, he’s worth using against a Cardinals defense that was just torched by Terry McLaurin for 125 yards and a TD.

If Golladay is out, that means more targets for Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, and T.J. Hockenson. Quintez Cephus could also factor into the Lions’ passing game, but after taking a backseat last week, he shouldn’t be on the fantasy radar. Jones and Hockenson are worth starting even if Golladay is active, and Amendola is a PPR dart throw only if Golladay is out. Considering this is a late-afternoon game, make sure you plan accordingly with alternatives if Golladay sits again.

Is Jerry Jeudy playing Week 3?

Jeudy (ribs) got in limited practices all week, and while that would usually suggest that he’ll be active this week against the Buccaneers, Broncos coach Vic Fangio tabbed Jeudy as a “game-time decision.”

Jeudy is a potential high-ceiling play now that he’s the Broncos de facto “WR1,” but given the injury, downgrade at QB to Jeff Driskel, and relatively tough late-afternoon matchup, he’s simply not worth the trouble. If he’s out, look for Noah Fant, KJ Hamler, and Tim Patrick to get more targets, but other than Fant, it’s tough to trust anyone in Denver’s passing game.

Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry injury updates

Once again, Edelman (knee) and Harry (ankle) are listed as “questionable,” and once again they’re both fully expected to play.

Edelman, coming off a career-best receiving day, is a must-start against a mediocre Raiders’ defense. Harry isn’t a bad flex in deep leagues if you’ve been hit by injuries, but his low floor makes him a stayaway in most formats.