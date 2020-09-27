Falcons make ugly history with latest blown lead

It would appear that no lead is safe for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons lost to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and the way it happened was quite familiar. Atlanta blew a huge fourth-quarter lead for the second straight week. The Falcons were leading 26-10 when they punted the ball away with 9:10 left in the game, but they found a way to lose 30-26. The back-to-back losses mark the first time in the last 20 years that an NFL team has blown 15-point, fourth-quarter leads in a single season, let alone consecutive weeks.