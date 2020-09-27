Elon Musk voiced his discontent on Twitter that OpenAI is exclusively licensing GPT-3 to Microsoft saying "OpenAI is essentially captured by Microsoft,quot; (Isobel Asher Hamilton/BusinessInsider)

Isobel Asher Hamilton / BusinessInsider:
Elon Musk voiced his discontent on Twitter that OpenAI is exclusively licensing GPT-3 to Microsoft saying “OpenAI is essentially captured by Microsoft,rdquo; — – Elon Musk voiced his discontent on Twitter that OpenAI — the AI research firm he helped found — is exclusively licensing …
