Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Pick for President in First-Ever Endorsement for Joe Biden

The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ actor has publicly endorsed the Democratic nominee and his running mate Kamala Harris as the upcoming Presidential election is coming closer.

Dwayne Johnson is wading into the political battlefield by offering up his first-ever public endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star reveals he has long considered himself an Independent “with centrist ideologies” and has voted for both Republican and Democratic leaders over the years.

However, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood action man, who has previously expressed an interest in running for office one day, has never officially shared his support for any one candidate – until now.

Johnson, aka The Rock, made his endorsement in a video posted to social media on Sunday (27Sep20), when he shared footage of an online chat he recently had with Biden and Harris to demonstrate why they are his pick to defeat incumbent Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence this November.

At the start of the conversation, the actor recognised his guests’ political achievements, stating, “You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things.”

“Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career,” Johnson said, addressing former leader Barack Obama‘s Vice President.

“You’ve led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is.”

He then praised California prosecutor-turned-Senator Harris as “smart and tough,” adding, “In my opinion, you are a certified bada**.”

During the discussion, Biden and Harris hammered home the importance of honesty in leading the country and taking responsibility while they also vowed to build a diverse administration “representative of all of America” if elected.

Johnson’s political endorsement received a mixed reaction from fans, with a number of conservative followers criticising him for pledging to vote for the Democrats.

“Damn stay out of politics. You just lost a fan,” commented one person, while another wrote, “What a dissapointing (sic) thing to see from you. Not liking Trump is one thing, but to endorse Biden? What a joke.”

Johnson, who boasts 199 million Instagram followers, had previously made his feelings about Trump clear back in June, when he slammed the Republican Commander-in-Chief for his lack of “compassion” amid the rise of the Black Lives Matter protests.

He is the latest celebrity to back the Biden/Harris ticket – Cardi B, John Legend, and Billie Eilish are just some of the big names rallying fans to vote Democratic at the 2020 polls.