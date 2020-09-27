Dreamworld operator Ardent Leisure fined $3.6 million over Thunder River Rapids ride deaths

Dreamworld operator Ardent Leisure has been fined $3.6 million over the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi died when their raft on the Thunder River Rapids Ride collided with an empty raft and flipped on October 25, 2016.

Ardent Leisure was facing a maximum penalty of $4.5 million.

In today’s sentencing hearing prosecutor Aaron Guilfoyle detailed a litany of failures by Dreamworld’s operators to adequately ensure the Thunder River Rapids ride was operated safely.

Previous safety audits showed a water level safety sensor could have been installed for less than $3000, the court heard.

Kim Dorsett, mother of Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett, read her victim impact statement to the court.

“I cry for my children, my lost children every day,” she said.

Kim Dorsett at the funeral for Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett. (Karleen Minney)

Ms Dorsett also detailed how she rushed to the police station to be with her 12-year-old granddaughter Ebony Turner.

“Ebony had survived the accident and was hysterical trying to tell of the events that had taken place that afternoon,” Ms Dorsett told the court.

“‘I couldn’t find Mummy.’

“These words have become a recurring nightmare, words that will be with me until I too take my last breath.”

Ms Dorsett remembered the last words she said to her children Kate and Luke on the day they died: “Take care, and I’ll see you soon.”