Donald Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett to Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WENN

The current President of the United States had announced his pick to replace RBG on the Supreme Court, roughly a week after she passed away from pancreatic cancer.

–

Donald Trump was met with opposition from Democratic nominee Joe Biden after he officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Following the passing of legal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on 18 September (20), the U.S. leader announced during a conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on Saturday (26Sep20) that Barrett was his pick as her replacement.

“Today it is my honour to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court,” Trump said. “She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution.”

However, the choice has already proven controversial and, following Trump’s nomination, Biden released a statement, saying that the winner of the upcoming Presidential Election should have been the person to nominate a new Justice.

“Today, President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court – a jurist with a written track record of disagreeing with the Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act,” Biden tweeted.

He added, “Supreme Court decisions affect our everyday lives, and the Constitution was designed to give voters a voice on who makes those decisions.”

“The Senate shouldn’t act until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress. Americans deserve to be heard.”

If confirmed, Barrett would be Trump’s third appointee to the Supreme Court, joining Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.