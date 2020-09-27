Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Insists He Tells ‘God’s Honest Truth’ About Being Blindsided by Split

Instagram

The former ‘The Young and the Restless’ star shares more detailed account of how he found out about the end of the engagement after he’s accused of lying about knowing it from the media.

–

Demi Lovato‘s ex Max Ehrich has defended himself after he’s accused of lying about being blindsided by the split reports. The actor previously claimed that he only found out about the end of their engagement from the tabloid.

However, a source told E! News that “he is lying” and said that the Fenmore Baldwin of “The Young and the Restless” knew about it beforehand. “Demi did tell him beforehand,” the insider said, adding that Max was “just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”

Now, Max has taken to his Instagram Stories to brush off the latest rumor. Insisting that he told “the God’s honest truth,” he shared more detailed account of how he found out about their breakup. “I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid,” he wrote on Sunday, September 27 over a plain black background.

“The is the God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement,” he stressed, adding that he had a difficult time to get back to work after learning of the shocking news. “… and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job. I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job.”

Asking people to give him and Demi some privacy, he ended his statement with a plea, “That being said, please end this narrative and focus on other more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. Gob bless.”

Max Ehrich denies he’s ‘lying’ about being blindsided by Demi Lovato split.

PEOPLE broke the news of Demi and Max’s split on September 24, quoting a source as saying, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Breaking his silence on the reports, the 29-year-old actor/dancer later wrote in a series of Instagram Story posts on Saturday, “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid.” He added, “While your (sic) in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people. God Bless.”