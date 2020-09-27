Coronavirus Australia live updates September 28: Melbourne curfew lifted as restrictions begin to ease; JobKeeper cuts in effect from today; WA working on plan to contain ship cluster

The Morrison Government has begun to unwind its JobKeeper wage subsidy, with cuts to the package coming into effect today.

Recipients now get $1200 a fortnight, $300 less than the initial JobKeeper payment. People who had been working fewer than 20 hours a week will receive less, $750 a fortnight from today.

“It makes no sense to withdraw that kind of economic support in the absence of any national jobs plan or anything to replace it,” Shadow Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said. “There’s estimated of hundreds of thousands of Australians slipping back into poverty.”

About 2. million Australians are expected to still be on JobKeeper by Christmas, with 60 per cent of those people living in Victoria alone and representing $11 billion of the $18 billion offered up already in government financial support.

The government’s plan is to step down JobKeeper subsidies again in January and for the initiative to end completely in March.

From January 4 the payment will be cut to $1000 a fortnight, or $650 for those who have worked fewer than 20 hours a week.