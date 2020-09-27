Cops raid lockdown wedding party as 70 guests refuse to leave

Cops raided a wedding party of 70 guests and fined the organiser £10,000 after they refused to shut it down.

The Sanam restaurant in Longsight, Manchester, will be closed down for a week after the do on Thursday evening.

Police say they encouraged the party thrower to pull the plug but it carried on and guests initially refused to leave.

Under current lockdown rules wedding receptions are limited to a maximum of 15 people.







(Image: Manchester Evening News)



Supt Chris Hill told the Manchester Evening News : “This blatant disregard for public health is totally unacceptable and meant we had no alternative but to issue the maximum penalty for breaching the legislation on large gatherings.”

A closure notice has now been authorised, meaning the venue will remain shut for at least seven days subject to review.

Supt Hill added: “I hope this sends a clear message to both individuals and licensed premises that there is zero tolerance for the organisation of these kinds of events without permission from local authority, and we will respond in the necessary way to reports of such incidents.

“This is a challenging for all of us but we have to ensure we are working together to reduce the risk posed by the spread of COVID-19 and while we thank the majority for continuing to do so, we will carry on enforcing the legislation where necessary against the minority who aren’t.”

Longsight and neighbouring North Levenshulme currently has Manchester’s highest coronavirus infection rate.

In the seven days up to September 16 there were 40 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the area – up from 16 just over a week earlier.

Coun Rabnawaz Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods for Manchester City Council, said: “From the outset we have understood how difficult the changing restrictions have been for premises and have worked with them to ensure that safety standards are in place.

“However, in this case it was clear that immediate enforcement action had to be taken.

For so many people to be congregating in this manner flies in the face of every single public health message we have been making for more than six months. It is deeply concerning that the owner allowed such a reckless event to take place.

“As a council we fully support the action taken by GMP and we will also take further action of our own to prevent this happening again.”

The Sanam restaurant was approached for comment.