Controversial call helps lead to Bills’ game-winning TD

The Buffalo Bills were on the verge of blowing a 28-3 second-half lead to the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of undefeated teams in Western New York Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles held a 32-28 lead late in the fourth quarter with Buffalo facing a 4th-and-9 from the Rams’ 13-yard line. That’s when Bills quarterback Josh Allen targeted young receiver Gabriel Davis with the game on the line.

What looked to be a clean play by Rams defensive back Darious Williams resulted in a pass-interference penalty to set Buffalo up 1st-and-goal from the 3-yard line.