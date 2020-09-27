Collingwood Magpies, West Coast Eagles, Kane Cornes, Tony Jones

AFL analyst Kane Cornes has copped heat for his bold prediction ahead of Collingwood Magpies’ elimination final against the West Coast Eagles.

The Magpies are travelling to Perth for the clash next weekend, which is obviously a huge advantage for the Eagles.

On the Sunday AFL Footy Show, legend Billy Brownless wasn’t too sure it was wise to underestimate the Magpies though, who only finished three places lower than West Coast on the ladder.

“They do travel well, Collingwood. And they do play well in Perth also, so you give them half a chance,” Brownless said.

The rest of the panel were far more skeptical about Collingwood’s chances.

“They’ve won seven from seven, the Eagles in Perth, so they’ll be a tough one to overpower,” Essendon great Matthew Lloyd said.

“I might use TJ’s line and say Collingwood are going to make up the numbers in this one. They’re not winning this game,” added Cornes.

More than a prediction of a loss, Cornes’ complete lack of faith for Collingwood to even put up a fight against the Eagles, left host Tony Jones stunned.

“Are you seriously… hang on… let’s just get this right – Collingwood is there to make up the numbers?” Jones clarified.

“Unfortunately for them [yes],” Cornes said.

“Just the travel, the quarantine, West Coast, the record in Perth is too much for the to overcome

“As much as I’ve admired what the ‘Pies have done this year, they’re not winning this game.”

Jones was not impressed.

“Oh Kane, I think that’s probably the silliest thing you’ve said all year,” he replied.

West Coast are sweating on an injury to Josh Kennedy, and are set to wait a few more days before testing it out for Saturday’s elimination final.

For Collingwood, all eyes are on their captain Scott Pendlebury and who will match-up against him. Pendlebury missed the Magpies’ last game against West Coast after injuring his quad.

The Magpies will be without Steele Sidebottom, who went back to Victoria for his daughter’s birth.