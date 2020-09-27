Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream: How to watch week 3 of NFL play from anywhere online

With both teams coming into this week 3 clash on a 0-2 low, a first win is imperative to lift morale. Read on for full details on how to watch Bengals vs Eagles, no matter where you are in the world.
Cincinnati comes into this clash in the better shape of the two teams, having put up plenty of fight in their opening two defeats.
Having found themselves 28-16 down against Cleveland coming into the fourth quarter on Thursday, the Bengals mounted a spirited comeback, outscoring their opponents by seven points in the final quarter to give the Browns a genuine scare.
Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has had an impressive debut season, throwing for 509 yards, three touchdowns, with only one interception in his first two games.
The struggling Eagles meanwhile are yet to score 20 points in a match and suffered a shocking 27-17 opening day defeat to Washington that somehow saw them squander a solid 17-0 lead.
Philadelphia still looked shell-shocked from that trauma against the LA Rams in their second game, suffering a 37-19 humbling.
Key to any Eagles revival will be an improvement from quarterback Carson Wentz who has completed just 50 of his 85 pass attempts this season.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream for Sunday’s game.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 6pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.
Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles online in the U.S.
Sunday’s match is set to be broadcast on CBS. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website, and there’s also the option of subscribing on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month with a seven-day FREE trial currently being offered to new users.
CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network).
Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch Sunday’s match for free!
How to stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
Unfortunately, this Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles fixture isn’t one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of every single 2020/21 regular-season game in Canada.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles in Australia
If you’re planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.