China coal mine accident kills 16, Xinhua says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


SHANGHAI () – Sixteen people were killed in a southwest China coal mine accident on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency said, the latest accident in a country with a poor history of industrial safety.

China’s mines are among the deadliest in the world.

There were excessive levels of carbon monoxide in the mine, which trapped 17 miners in the city of Chongqing, local authorities said, according to Xinhua. The survivor is in hospital.

The accident occurred at the Songzao coal mine, which belongs to a local energy company, early on Sunday morning, according to the district government.

The burning of belts in the mine caused carbon monoxide to exceed safety limits, Xinhua said.

A rescue team of 75 entered the mine, and 30 medical workers have arrived at the scene, it added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR