Celebrity Couple Age Quiz

By
Bradley Lamb
Updated 18 minutes ago. Posted 18 minutes ago

Spoiler alert: It’s a lil’ bit tricky!

  1. Jay-Z is 50 and Beyoncé is 39.


    Via Getty Images

  2. John is 41 and Chrissy is 34.


    Via Getty Images

  3. Meghan is 39 and Harry is 36.


    Via Getty Images

  4. John is 40 and Emily is 37.


    Via Getty Images

  5. Neil is 47 and David is 45.


    Via Getty Images

  6. Alison is 37 and Dave is 35.


    Via Getty Images

  7. Kanye is 43 and Kim is 39.


    Via Getty Images

  8. Jameela is 34 and James is 32.


    Via Getty Images

  9. Jennifer is 51 and Alex is 45.


    Via Getty Images

  10. Ellen is 62 and Portia is 47.


    Via Getty Images

  11. Barack is 59 and Michelle is 56.


    Via Getty Images

  12. Nicole is 53 and Keith is 52.


    Via Getty Images

  13. Chase is 28 and Madelyn is 22.


    Via Getty Images

  14. Lauren is 38 and Samira is 33.


    Via Getty Images

  15. Victoria is 46 and David is 45.


    Via Getty Images

  16. Ryan is 43 and Blake is 33.


    Via Getty Images

  17. Joe is 31 and Sophie is 24.


    Via Getty Images

