Cab caught crossing NSW-VIC border

A young man out on bail has been charged after allegedly attempting to travel from Victoria into New South Wales in a taxi yesterday.

Police say they stopped a Victorian taxi at a checkpoint on the Hume Highway in Albury at around 4.30pm.

Live Updates: Victoria records 16 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths

When they asked the passenger to produce a permit, they found it was not valid.

The 26-year-old was questioned by police and admitted he wanted to go shopping in Albury.

He was arrested and taken to Albury Police Station, where he was charged with breaching the Public Health Order and breaching his bail conditions.

He was refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Bail Court today.