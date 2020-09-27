BTC, DOT, CRO, XEM, XTZ By Cointelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, DOT, CRO, XEM, XTZ
Over the weekend hackers stole about $150 million in user funds from a number of hot wallets at KuCoin exchange. Previous instances of hacking usually have a negative impact on crypto prices but as the news broke the price of (BTC) and major altcoins hardly budged.
In a recent interview with the Human Rights Foundation, Square CEO Jack Dorsey said that “security is not something that can ever be perfected” and it is a constant endeavor to stay ahead of the attackers.
