Broncos to announce Kevin Walters as next head coach

The Brisbane Broncos are set to formally introduce club legend Kevin Walters as their next head coach in the coming days.

Walters, who won five premierships with the Broncos as a player, has given the nod over former premiership-winning Cowboys coach Paul Green who was strongly in the mix for the role.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Walters has been ticked off on the basis that current Storm coach Craig Bellamy takes a coaching director role with the club when his time at the Storm is up in 2021.

The Telegraph reports that the deal to bring Bellamy to the club is over the line, with the Storm mentor set to announce his decision as soon as his club’s 2020 campaign comes to a close. The Broncos reportedly pushed him to make the announcement this week, but out of respect to the Storm Bellamy wouldn’t budge on his timeline.

Kevin Walters (Getty)

Bellamy refused to rule out a move to Red Hill yesterday when pressed on the speculation.

“I’d never say never about anything to be quite honest,” Bellamy told NRL.com

“I have knocked back a role at the Broncos on a couple of occasions, but in those separate times I felt it was the best thing for me and for the Melbourne Storm.

“It would have to be a role that is not as full-on as a head-coaching role.”

Craig Bellamy, Cameron Smith (Getty)

After taking out the first wooden spin in club history, the Broncos are in need of desperate change as they look to rebound from their disastrous 2020 campaign.

The Broncos board will meet tomorrow to finalise the decision with an official announcement expected to come next week.

It’s understood that Walters will coach Queensland in this year’s Origin series even as he gets started on his first head coaching role in the NRL. He signed a contract extension with the Maroons earlier this year.